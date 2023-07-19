Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $375.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.01. Fulton Financial has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $18.91.

Fulton Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Fulton Financial

A number of analysts have recently commented on FULT shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fulton Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

In other news, CEO Curtis J. Myers bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $147,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,601.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fulton Financial news, CEO Curtis J. Myers purchased 15,000 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $147,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,601.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David M. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $117,651.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,202 shares in the company, valued at $248,440.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulton Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1,554.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

