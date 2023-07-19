FUNToken (FUN) Price Reaches $0.0045 on Major Exchanges

FUNToken (FUN) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. One FUNToken token can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. FUNToken has a total market capitalization of $49.07 million and $1.51 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FUNToken has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FUNToken Token Profile

FUNToken’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was created by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to be used in their ecosystem, but in early 2021 it became a separate entity with a new purpose focused on the online gambling and gaming industry. FUNToken is built on the Ethereum blockchain and offers benefits to players, platforms, and developers in the digital gaming industry.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

