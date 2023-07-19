FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Issued By Stifel Firstegy

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Free Report) – Analysts at Stifel Firstegy lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Parex Resources in a report issued on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the company will earn $5.73 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.64. The consensus estimate for Parex Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.02 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Parex Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

PXT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

PXT opened at C$27.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of C$2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.33. Parex Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$17.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.06.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.46. Parex Resources had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 45.00%. The business had revenue of C$444.55 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 21.93%.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

