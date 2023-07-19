G999 Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $1,451.01 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00046683 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00031215 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00013756 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000763 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.