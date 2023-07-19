Gala (GALA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $637.79 Million

Gala (GALA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 19th. In the last week, Gala has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. Gala has a market capitalization of $637.79 million and approximately $53.96 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala token can now be bought for $0.0259 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Gala

Gala was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 24,641,195,376 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,653,301,957 tokens. The official website for Gala is gala.com. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

