Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) Trading Down 4.1%

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 133,998 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 386% from the average daily volume of 27,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Galway Metals Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.49.

Galway Metals (CVE:GWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Galway Metals Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galway Metals Company Profile

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada; and Estrades mine, related Newiska concessions, and adjacent Casa Berardi claims located in western Quebec, Canada.

