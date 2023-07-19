Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Up to $3.16

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.16, but opened at $3.29. Gaotu Techedu shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 374,831 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $856.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.52 and a beta of -0.65.
Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.99 million during the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 2.39%.
Gaotu Techedu Company Profile
Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.
