Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Up to $3.16

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.16, but opened at $3.29. Gaotu Techedu shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 374,831 shares changing hands.

Gaotu Techedu Trading Up 4.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $856.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.52 and a beta of -0.65.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.99 million during the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 2.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,522,000. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd raised its holdings in Gaotu Techedu by 218.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 5,300,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633,520 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,951,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Gaotu Techedu by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,940,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,524,000. Institutional investors own 18.23% of the company’s stock.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

