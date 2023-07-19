Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Trading Down 3.3%

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.72. 143,576 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 165,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Gear Energy Stock Up 4.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.76.

Gear Energy Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

