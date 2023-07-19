Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46.97

Shares of Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.97 and last traded at $46.49, with a volume of 121329 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.03.

Gemini Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.20 and its 200 day moving average is $30.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.99 and a beta of -0.12.

Get Gemini Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gemini Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Gemini Therapeutics by 2,850.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 339,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Gemini Therapeutics by 42.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 762,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 225,961 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $276,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gemini Therapeutics by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,300,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 43,831 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.