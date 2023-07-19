Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.91 and last traded at $27.91. 8,520 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 77,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.89.

Genelux Trading Down 1.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genelux

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNLX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Genelux in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genelux during the first quarter worth $84,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Genelux during the first quarter worth $214,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Genelux during the second quarter worth $305,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genelux during the second quarter worth $434,000. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genelux Company Profile

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.

