General Electric (LON:GEC) Hits New 12-Month High at $112.08

Shares of General Electric (LON:GEC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 112.08 ($1.47) and last traded at GBX 111.99 ($1.46), with a volume of 2694 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.37).

General Electric Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 104.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 103.53.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a yield of 0.08%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 441.38%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

