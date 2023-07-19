General Electric (LON:GEC) Hits New 12-Month High at $112.08

Shares of General Electric (LON:GEC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 112.08 ($1.47) and last traded at GBX 111.99 ($1.46), with a volume of 2694 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.37).
General Electric Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 104.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 103.53.
General Electric Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a yield of 0.08%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 441.38%.
About General Electric
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than General Electric
- OPKO Health is the Little Giant of Diversified Healthcare
- After Earnings Results, Markets Love Prologis Stock
- Can Novartis Move to New Highs and Sustain Them?
- Green Hydrogen Stocks Getting Ready to Deliver Big Gains
- Charles Schwab Gets The Rebound, Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.