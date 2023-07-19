Mizuho Cuts General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $40.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Mizuho to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.20% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Shares of GM opened at $39.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.50. The stock has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.36. General Motors has a 12 month low of $31.10 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,529,253 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,641,093,000 after acquiring an additional 819,371 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in General Motors by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,981,032 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,090,060,000 after purchasing an additional 383,957 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in General Motors by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,349,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $819,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585,746 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,784,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $578,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948,464 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in General Motors by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,011,042 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $504,972,000 after purchasing an additional 921,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

