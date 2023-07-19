General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 141,221 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,581 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,248,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in General Motors by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,763,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $496,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115,861 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in General Motors by 1,815.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,396,414 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $114,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219,114 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in General Motors by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,074,267 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $343,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in General Motors by 210.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,915,583 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $98,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.34. 4,106,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,428,893. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.11 and its 200 day moving average is $36.50. The stock has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Motors has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $43.63.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of General Motors to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,091,212.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Motors



General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

