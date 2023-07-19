GENinCode (LON:GENI) Shares Up 1.6%

GENinCode Plc (LON:GENI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 11.94 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 11.94 ($0.16). 17,135 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 188,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.75 ($0.15).

GENinCode Trading Up 3.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 12.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 15.89 and a current ratio of 4.81. The firm has a market cap of £11.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.33.

GENinCode Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GENinCode Plc develops and commercializes clinical genetic tests to provide predictive analysis of risk to a patient's health based on their genes in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its predictive technology provides patients and physicians with preventative care and treatment strategies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GENinCode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GENinCode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.