GenTrust LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 42.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,060,000. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $15,732,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 12,748 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,755,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,400,000 after buying an additional 322,303 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

IXC stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.88. The company had a trading volume of 147,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,277. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $31.91 and a 12 month high of $42.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

