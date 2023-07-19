GenTrust LLC Increases Holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF comprises about 1.2% of GenTrust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. GenTrust LLC owned about 1.56% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $16,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 367.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 45,390 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA MLPX traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.37. 12,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,983. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.55. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $44.38. The stock has a market cap of $993.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.