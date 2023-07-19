GenTrust LLC Makes New $237,000 Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

GenTrust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,398,165,000 after buying an additional 2,247,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,660,950,000 after purchasing an additional 208,671 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $3,308,223,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 553,576 shares of company stock worth $211,635,322. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $399.42. 465,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,785,344. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $381.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.41. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $404.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.89.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

