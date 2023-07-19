GenTrust LLC Makes New Investment in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

GenTrust LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at $411,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $864,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Stock Performance

NYSE BN traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.55. 891,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,471,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $54.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.83.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $23.30 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $219,330,538.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

