GenTrust LLC Purchases 7,662 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

GenTrust LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,662 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of GenTrust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. GenTrust LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $30,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orcam Financial Group bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $410,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 28,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $228.20. The stock had a trading volume of 145,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,959. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.23. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The company has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

