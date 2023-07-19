GenTrust LLC Sells 200 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

GenTrust LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth $201,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at $590,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Marriott International by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,314,000 after acquiring an additional 17,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 25,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $123,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at $836,734.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,659 shares of company stock worth $3,994,613 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marriott International Stock Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.69.

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,423. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.36. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.90 and a 12-month high of $194.37. The stock has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.33%.

Marriott International Profile



Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

