GenTrust LLC Sells 6,917 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

GenTrust LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,917 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Japan Science & Technology Agency bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $946,242,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 56,111,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,681,374 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 86,736.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,019,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,034,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,370 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,820,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493,698 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,000 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCIT stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,746,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,738,951. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.37 and a 12 month high of $82.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.49.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.2478 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

