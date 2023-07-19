GenTrust LLC Takes Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

GenTrust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 106,476.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,747,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,634,000 after acquiring an additional 45,704,805 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $384,439,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,452,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,085,000 after acquiring an additional 673,732 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,161,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,821,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,788 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.56. The company had a trading volume of 34,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,928. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $35.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.91.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

