Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Short Interest Down 28.7% in June

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 228,800 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the June 15th total of 321,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 164,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Insider Transactions at Gibraltar Industries

In other news, Director James B. Nish sold 4,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $281,352.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,919.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gibraltar Industries

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $585,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 842,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,636,000 after buying an additional 31,157 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 510,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,436,000 after buying an additional 155,123 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gibraltar Industries Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gibraltar Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.47. 128,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,382. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.20. Gibraltar Industries has a 12 month low of $36.58 and a 12 month high of $63.84.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $293.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.90 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

