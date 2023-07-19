Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.10.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $78.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.95. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $59.27 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The firm has a market cap of $97.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 187.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.