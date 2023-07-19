GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.03)-$(0.02) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.03). The company issued revenue guidance of $129-130 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.82 million. GitLab also updated its FY24 guidance to $(0.18)-$(0.14) EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of GitLab from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GitLab from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of GitLab from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.41.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab Trading Up 1.8 %

GTLB stock opened at $53.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.56. GitLab has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $70.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.84 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.82%. GitLab’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Analysts forecast that GitLab will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $1,432,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 530,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,313,898.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $1,432,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 530,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,313,898.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $118,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 847,698 shares in the company, valued at $25,685,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,274 shares of company stock valued at $3,259,012. 28.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in GitLab by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new position in GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,884,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in GitLab by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,560,000 after purchasing an additional 53,004 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GitLab by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,528,000. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.