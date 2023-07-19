Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th.

Gladstone Commercial has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years. Gladstone Commercial has a payout ratio of -666.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $21.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.59.

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.43). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $36.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.37 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 7.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 22.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States.

