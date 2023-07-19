Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDP) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th.
Gladstone Land Stock Performance
LANDP stock opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.
Gladstone Land Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Gladstone Land
- Analyst Upgrade Drives Uber To 2-Year High, Despite Court Ruling
- These Two Crypto Stocks Are Up Over 400% YTD
- Celsius Winning Energy Drink Race, Outpacing Rival Monster
- OPKO Health is the Little Giant of Diversified Healthcare
- After Earnings Results, Markets Love Prologis Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.