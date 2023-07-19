Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.47

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.47 and traded as high as $3.48. Glatfelter shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 243,770 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Glatfelter in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $158.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.48.

Glatfelter ( NYSE:GLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $378.21 million for the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%.

In other news, Director Kevin Michael Fogarty purchased 33,422 shares of Glatfelter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $121,321.86. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $544,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLT. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Glatfelter by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 32,486 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 6.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 56.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 8,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

