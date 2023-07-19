Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on August 7th

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.
Glen Burnie Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GLBZ opened at $7.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.90. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The company has a market cap of $21.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.64.
Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $3.42 million for the quarter.
Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile
Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company offers savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit.
