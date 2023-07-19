Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) traded down 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.80 and last traded at $43.71. 129,476 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,216,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.79.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Global-e Online from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.
The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.62 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.20.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Global-e Online by 169.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 66.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
