Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.53

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.53 and last traded at $21.51, with a volume of 14462 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.16.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.11 million, a PE ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Cloud Computing ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,165,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,379,000 after purchasing an additional 554,553 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 955,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,001,000 after buying an additional 376,774 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 626,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,595,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 476.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,353,000 after buying an additional 418,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 444,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after buying an additional 31,466 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

