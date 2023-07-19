Gluskin Sheff + Associates (TSE:GS) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc (TSE:GS – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$14.23 and last traded at C$14.24. 105,443 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 213,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.25.
Gluskin Sheff + Associates Trading Down 0.1 %
The stock has a market cap of C$444.64 million and a P/E ratio of 17.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.24.
About Gluskin Sheff + Associates
Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management services. It primarily provides its services to high net worth investors, including entrepreneurs, professionals, family trusts, private charitable foundations, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations , corporations, institutions, insurance companies, and estates.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gluskin Sheff + Associates
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Canoo Blasts Higher on DOD, NASA News…Is a Big Squeeze Ahead?
- ZScaler Is On The Brink Of Reversal
- Analyst Upgrade Drives Uber To 2-Year High, Despite Court Ruling
Receive News & Ratings for Gluskin Sheff + Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gluskin Sheff + Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.