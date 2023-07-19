Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI) Short Interest Up 14.3% in June

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the June 15th total of 42,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Golden Matrix Group Trading Up 3.2 %

GMGI stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.25. 57,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,402. The stock has a market cap of $81.29 million, a P/E ratio of -44.99 and a beta of 0.84. Golden Matrix Group has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average is $2.71.

Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Golden Matrix Group had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a negative return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $10.31 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Matrix Group

Golden Matrix Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golden Matrix Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 18,727 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Golden Matrix Group in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Golden Matrix Group by 93.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Golden Matrix Group in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region and Europe. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.

