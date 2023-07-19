Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI) Short Interest Up 14.3% in June

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the June 15th total of 42,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Golden Matrix Group Trading Up 3.2 %
GMGI stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.25. 57,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,402. The stock has a market cap of $81.29 million, a P/E ratio of -44.99 and a beta of 0.84. Golden Matrix Group has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average is $2.71.
Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Golden Matrix Group had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a negative return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $10.31 million for the quarter.
Golden Matrix Group Company Profile
Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region and Europe. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.
