Gould Asset Management LLC CA Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 197.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,107 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Gould Asset Management LLC CA owned approximately 0.42% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $5,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYX. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $462,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 27,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 18,440 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 180,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,812,000 after acquiring an additional 11,230 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.18. The company had a trading volume of 20,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,979. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.52. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52 week low of $28.18 and a 52 week high of $37.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99.

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

