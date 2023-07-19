Gould Asset Management LLC CA Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.83. The stock had a trading volume of 25,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,776. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.98. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $73.86 and a one year high of $97.05.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

