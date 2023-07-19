Gould Asset Management LLC CA Purchases 877 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, hitting $457.88. 773,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,086,873. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $432.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.25. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $458.75. The firm has a market cap of $341.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.