Gould Asset Management LLC CA Reduces Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,291 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 387.8% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 31.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on WMT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart Stock Down 0.3 %

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,208,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,177,843 in the last quarter. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,043,972. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.64. The stock has a market cap of $415.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.06 and a 52 week high of $159.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.