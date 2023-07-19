Gould Asset Management LLC CA Reduces Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,968 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,391,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,970,000 after buying an additional 14,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $221,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $79.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,421,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,738,304. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.37 and a 1 year high of $82.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.2478 dividend. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

