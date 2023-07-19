Gould Asset Management LLC CA Sells 250 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 0.9% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unionview LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 13,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 37,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $280,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 59.4% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 92.7% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,396,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $496.41. The stock had a trading volume of 281,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,868. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $464.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $462.67. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $499.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

