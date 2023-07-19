Grace & White Inc. NY Invests $489,000 in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,750 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 67.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $294.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $291.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.44. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $299.10. The firm has a market cap of $214.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.86.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.