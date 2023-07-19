Graham (NYSE:GHC) Shares Gap Down to $570.58

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $570.58, but opened at $555.76. Graham shares last traded at $571.62, with a volume of 634 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on GHC. TheStreet cut Graham from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Graham Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.87 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $573.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $597.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Graham Announces Dividend

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 18th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $581.63 per share, for a total transaction of $58,163.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,257,128. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graham

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 27,384.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 219,901 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Graham during the 1st quarter valued at $24,767,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter worth $23,344,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Graham by 89.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,590,000 after purchasing an additional 27,925 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter valued at $13,104,000. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

