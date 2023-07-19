Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Trading Down 4.3%

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.53 and last traded at $9.53. 2,186 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 2,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

Gray Television Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $959.07 million, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 9.92%.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

About Gray Television

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.58%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

