Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL) Short Interest Update

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of GREEL stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $5.30. 54,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,503. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average of $4.75. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25.

Get Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 alerts:

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 40.09%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.