Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Short Interest Up 40.7% in June

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the June 15th total of 845,500 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 161,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

NYSE:GROV traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $2.14. The company had a trading volume of 46,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.23. Grove Collaborative has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $35.70.

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.70 million. Grove Collaborative had a negative net margin of 17.65% and a negative return on equity of 423.09%.

In other news, major shareholder Xv A. Cayman Islands Mayfield sold 930,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $1,488,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 322,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,673.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Xv A. Cayman Islands Mayfield sold 930,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $1,488,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 322,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,673.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John B. Replogle purchased 60,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $103,616.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 298,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,843.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 68,761 shares of company stock valued at $121,071 and sold 953,510 shares valued at $1,542,173. Insiders own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NVP Associates LLC acquired a new position in Grove Collaborative in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,872,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its position in Grove Collaborative by 13,219.8% in the 4th quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 3,329,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304,943 shares during the period. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in Grove Collaborative in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative during the fourth quarter worth $473,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative during the third quarter worth $1,195,000.

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store.

