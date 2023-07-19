Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.50.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,262. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 12-month low of $126.01 and a 12-month high of $200.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.01.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,429,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $181,182,000 after buying an additional 109,898 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,778,000 after acquiring an additional 19,635 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 169,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,415,000 after acquiring an additional 54,287 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 161,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,882,000 after acquiring an additional 8,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San José del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

