Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.50.
Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,262. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 12-month low of $126.01 and a 12-month high of $200.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.01.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San José del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.
