Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Shares Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 820.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,666 shares during the period. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. makes up 0.7% of Virtu Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $6,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 4,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 6.2% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 4th quarter worth $39,588,000. 16.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

Shares of ASR opened at $290.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $182.12 and a 1-year high of $314.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.41.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $345.57 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 39.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 20.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $5.6528 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

