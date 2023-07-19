Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) traded down 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $282.20 and last traded at $283.42. 9,309 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 55,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $291.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.41.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Cuts Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $345.57 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 21.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 20.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $5.6528 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 4,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 6.2% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,588,000. 16.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

