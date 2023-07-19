Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,620,000 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the June 15th total of 7,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Insider Activity at Guardant Health

In related news, Director Meghan V. Joyce sold 2,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $103,863.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Meghan V. Joyce sold 2,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $103,863.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kumud Kalia purchased 2,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.71 per share, with a total value of $97,508.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,863.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 143,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after buying an additional 37,888 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 15,873 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health Stock Up 0.3 %

GH stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.18. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $62.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.04). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 137.90% and a negative return on equity of 530.36%. The business had revenue of $128.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -4.78 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

