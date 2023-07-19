Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Down to $12.14

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.14, but opened at $11.81. Guild shares last traded at $11.81, with a volume of 216 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on GHLD shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Guild from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Guild from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guild presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Guild Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average of $10.97. The firm has a market cap of $719.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity at Guild

Guild ( NYSE:GHLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.11). Guild had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $103.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.32 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Guild Holdings will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 8,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $88,805.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,926 shares in the company, valued at $289,313.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 78.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Guild

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guild by 43.3% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 169,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 51,326 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Guild by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 683,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guild during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Guild by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, GoodHaven Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Guild by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 162,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

