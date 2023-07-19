Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.30

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.30 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09), with a volume of 2978497 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.70 ($0.09).

Gulf Marine Services Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £78.23 million, a PE ratio of 387.50 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Insider Transactions at Gulf Marine Services

In other news, insider Charbel El Khoury sold 291,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07), for a total transaction of £14,551.05 ($19,025.95). Insiders own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

About Gulf Marine Services

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Europe. It operates through K-Class Vessels, S-Class Vessels, and E-Class Vessels segments. The company offers offshore construction and heavy lifting, accommodation and hotel, well intervention and work over operations, and manpower services for oil and gas industry; and platform maintenance and commissioning, turbine maintenance and commissioning, hotel, crane, and offshore crew transfer services to renewables industry.

